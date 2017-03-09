Severe storms sweep through Hickman, schools closed

UPDATE (6:39 AM): Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting several road closures in Hickman due to last night's severe storms. Road closure signs are posted at the following:

KY 125 near KY 1129

KY 166 at KY 239

KY 94 at KY 239 in Cayce

KY 1099 Hickman Bypass

Todd tells us most significant damage is around the Little General Convenience Store area in the city and around the Fulton County Jail. At this time there are no viable detour routes available. There is also no estimated duration for the closures.

Fulton County School's superintendent tells us schools are closed Friday due to power outages.



The Fulton County Dispatch Center has been damaged by storms Thursday night.

The Fulton County Dispatch Facebook page says the center was hit by a tornado, and workers have moved to their emergency location.

Trees and power lines are also down in that area. The photo with this story shows a nearby gas station that was also damaged.

Our crew tells us it looks like a pump is gone at that gas station. Our crew is unable to get to the dispatch center down the road at this time due to the downed power lines. However, they say a law enforcement officer on the scene tells him part of the roof was ripped from the dispatch building.

We will bring you more information on this story as details emerge.

We are also getting word that Fulton County Schools are closed on Friday due to the storm.