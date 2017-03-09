Health fund mistakenly designated for salary

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration had arranged to pay a new deputy governor out of an employee health care account that is more than $4 billion behind on its bills due to the state's budget crisis.



After The Associated Press reported Thursday that half of Leslie Munger's $138,000 salary was scheduled to come from a pool of insurance premiums, a spokeswoman for the governor said an agency "mistakenly" designated the wrong fund and that Munger's pay would come from elsewhere.



Munger landed the position with her political ally after losing a special election for comptroller. Premiums from state employees feed the group health insurance account.



Munger did not return a message left by the AP at her office.