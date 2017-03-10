Revised Trump travel order ban subjected to new legal challenges

President Donald Trump's new travel ban order is facing a legal challenge.



Officials in Washington state said they will file a suit seeking to block the order. This came just a day after Hawaii launched its own lawsuit, and Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said both Oregon and New York had asked to join his state's legal action. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said her state is joining fellow states in challenging the revised travel ban.



Washington was the first state to sue over the original ban, which resulted in Judge James Robart in Seattle halting its implementation around the country. Ferguson said the state would ask Robart to rule that his temporary restraining order against the first ban applies to Trump's revised action.



Trump's revised ban bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen. It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.



Unlike the initial order, the new one says current visa holders won't be affected, and removes language that would give priority to religious.