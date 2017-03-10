Storms force Hickman into local state of emergency

Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin is declaring a local state of emergency after severe storms slammed the city Thursday night.

Kentucky State Police spokesperson Senior Trooper Jody Cash released a statement from the department on new developments since sunrise. Cash says an emergency operations center has been set up. Fulton County Emergency Management Director Hugh Caldwell will serve as the Incident Commander. The EOC is located at the Fulton County Office Building at 2210 Myron Cory Drive in Hickman. Phone lines are not working right now, so anyone with information is asked to report it at the EOC in person.

The American Red Cross has established a shelter at the First Methodist Church, on the corner of Church Street and Wellington Street.



Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Friday that several roads in and around Hickman were closed due to downed trees and power lines. They are as follows:

KY 125 from Montgomery School Road to KY 94

KY 166 at KY 239

KY 94 at KY 239 in Cayce

KY 1099 Hickman Bypass from KY 94 to KY 125

Myron Cory Drive from KY 125 to KY 1099

Todd says all state highways in Hickman are expected to reopen to traffic by 5:30 p.m. Friday.

While state highways are expected to be passable and open, Todd says drivers should still keep their eyes open for downed tree limbs or other debris that may continue to slow traffic or present a hazard in some spots. He says driving to sightsee is "highly discouraged."

Todd also says utility crews plan to close some highways through Hickman starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday to continue recovery work. Specifically, he says Kentucky 125 is expected to close in several spots while crews work to restore power and other utilities.

You should obey any and all "road closed" signs you come across.

Numerous homes, several businesses, two government buildings, and a cemetery sustained heavy damage.

Kentucky Office of Emergency Management is on scene and will be conducting damage assessment for several days. The National Weather Service is in Fulton County, and is assessing factors including wind speeds, the cause of damage and the path of the storm. So far, the NWS says it has found evidence of EF0 and EF1 tornado damage in Fulton County.

Cash says they do not have any injuries or deaths reported from this severe weather.

There still are no injuries or deaths reported associated with this SWE.

Emergency responders are asking the public to remain out of the area if at all possible. Numerous power lines are down and could present a hazard. If or when the EOC determines a need for volunteers, they will release a time and place to report for duty.

The following statement has been prepared by Fulton County Office of Emergency Management concerning contractors: “In response to the storm that hit Fulton County and the City of Hickman, an emergency home repair program to prevent fly-by-night home improvement contractors from preying on storm victims has been established. All contractors are to register with the Fulton County Fiscal Court and the City of Hickman and undergo a background check prior to doing business in the affected area. Approved contractors will be issued placards which must be displayed on their job sites. Applications are available at the Fulton County Office Building."

You can put construction debris and sheet metal in large, separated containers across from Hickman City Hall on 7th Street. Cash says another location for that purpose is expected to open at the intersection of Myron Street and 7th Street.

Cash says Hickman and Fulton County are not accepting donations at this time.

A briefing was held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Emergency Operations Shelter. Another briefing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Fulton County Office Building at 2210 Myron Cory Drive in Hickman.