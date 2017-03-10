Road closed in Graves County due to water - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Road closed in Graves County due to water

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report
GRAVES COUNTY, KY -

A section of Kentucky 384 in eastern Graves County is closed until further notice, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says KY 384 is closed between the 1 and 2 mile markers because of a washed out cross drain. 

Todd says it may take several days for the water to drop sufficiently to allow the damaged cross drain to be replaced.

Powered by Frankly