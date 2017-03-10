Beshear asks PSC to scale back utilities' increase request

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has recommended that a rate increase requested by Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities be scaled back to about a third of the request.



A public hearing is scheduled May 2 on the companies' request for a $210 million increase in annual revenues. Beshear's office said he's asking the Public Service Commission to reduce the request by $142 million.



Beshear said in a news release Thursday his office believes the requested increase is excessive.



The office also requested that smart meters not be deployed, saying it would cost $350 million over the life of the meters, and recommended that fixed charges remain the same.



LG&E and KU Energy spokeswoman Natasha Collins told The Courier-Journal the increases are needed to maintain systems and enhance reliability, restore power more quickly and provide customers with more information.

KU Energy serves 77 Kentucky counties, including several in west Kentucky, and five counties in Virginia