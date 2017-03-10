University developing program to report incidents of bias

Western Kentucky University says it hopes to introduce an online program for reporting incidents of bias later this year.



The program would offer an online portal for students, staff and faculty to make anonymous reports that would be sent to the office of the dean of students. The university said in a statement that it has been developing the initiative for several months and hopes to launch it in the fall.



Officials say the online portal will be located on the university's website and will eventually serve as a location for all incident reporting.



The school says the move is aimed at providing a safer environment for its diverse population.

