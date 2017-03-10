For Kentucky voters, a familiar fight: Trump vs. Paul

Justice Department lawyers are seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by letting his businesses accept money from foreign governments.More
Justice Department lawyers are seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by letting his businesses accept money from foreign governments.More
U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before being elected the state's only congressman last month, a prosecutor said Friday.More
U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte of Montana will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before being elected the state's only congressman last month, a prosecutor said Friday.More
An estimated 19.5 million viewers watched James Comey's widely televised U.S. Senate testimony.More
An estimated 19.5 million viewers watched James Comey's widely televised U.S. Senate testimony.More
Tax experts say a Kentucky businessman who sold a home to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin could reap a benefit from the sale in the form of a large tax break.More
Tax experts say a Kentucky businessman who sold a home to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin could reap a benefit from the sale in the form of a large tax break.More
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a bill into law giving Tennessee judges the authority to enhance sentences for defendants who were in the country illegally at the time of the crime.More
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a bill into law giving Tennessee judges the authority to enhance sentences for defendants who were in the country illegally at the time of the crime.More
The Republican-led House has moved closer to fulfilling President Donald Trump’s goal of doing “a big number” on Dodd-Frank, the landmark banking law created after the 2008 economic crisis.More
The Republican-led House has moved closer to fulfilling President Donald Trump’s goal of doing “a big number” on Dodd-Frank, the landmark banking law created after the 2008 economic crisis.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer is calling for what he says is a more effective way to help you get the health care you need. The Republican representative from Kentucky held a town hall meeting Wednesday in Fulton County.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer is calling for what he says is a more effective way to help you get the health care you need. The Republican representative from Kentucky held a town hall meeting Wednesday in Fulton County.More
New technology is now available to allow people to communicate with smartphones without needing a cell tower.More
New technology is now available to allow people to communicate with smartphones without needing a cell tower.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More