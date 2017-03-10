SUV crashes into Paducah clinic - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

SUV crashes into Paducah clinic

By Staff report
PADUCAH, KY -

A sport utility vehicle drove into a local medical practice Friday morning. 

A Paducah police officer at the scene told us no one was injured when the SUV hit O'Bryan Family Medicine at 5120 Village Square Drive in Paducah. 

Kenny Hunt with A&K Construction told us there was moderate damage to the clinic, but the building is structurally safe. 

