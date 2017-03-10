Local family devastated to see storm damage to their home in Hickman, Ky.

Several homes and business were damaged when a storm pushed its way through west Kentucky Thursday.

Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin declared a local state of emergency Friday morning.

Dennis and Quretha Coffey say Thursday night's storm caused their garage to collapse with cars inside.

"Just devastated," says Quretha. "I just thank God that I'm alive and we can replace all of this, but I'm kind of heartbroken. I mean, we've worked hard for it, but it can be replaced."

When the storm hit, the Coffeys say they didn't have time to go to their basement. So, they huddled in a nearby closet.

"We just got in that closet, sat down on the floor, put stuff over the top of us, and I held the door," says Dennis. "I could feel the door shaking."

The couple says it sounded like a freight train plowing through their neighborhood.

"When it was over, it was over," says Dennis. "It just got quiet."

Dennis says they saw some of the damage Thursday night, but it wasn't until daylight that the extent of the devastation became real to them.

Fulton County Emergency Management Director Hugh Caldwell is asking people to stay out of the area. He says they are still assessing the damages and working to repair power lines. As of now, Caldwell says they're not in need of donations or volunteers to help clean up. Though, he says, that may change in the next few days.