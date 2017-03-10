National Weather Service confirms evidence of Thursday night tornado in Fulton County,, Kentucky

The National Weather Service officially says there is evidence that a tornado touched down in Fulton County, Kentucky, Thursday night.

The NWS says there is evidence of EF0 and EF1 damage in so far in its assessment, which is still ongoing.

Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin declared a local state of emergency after severe storms slammed the county Thursday night.

Among the places that have reported they were hit by a tornado are the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Fulton County Highway Maintenance Facility and the Fulton County Dispatch Center. Numerous homes, several businesses, and a cemetery also sustained heavy damage.

