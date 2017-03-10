Deputies continue searching for missing McCracken County woman

UPDATE: On March 15, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the woman has been found and is OK.

ORIGINAL: The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says deputies are still searching for a 54-year-old woman who has been missing since Feb. 23.

Deputies say friends of Gayle Crice of Paducah have not heard from her since Feb. 23. She is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 136 pounds, with blue eyes and auburn hair.

Sheriff's detectives are still looking for leads in the case.

If you know where Gayle is, you can call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.