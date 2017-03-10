American Red Cross sets up shelter in Fulton County

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Hickman, Kentucky, to help people stay warm and safe.

Fulton County is in a local state of emergency. That's what Fulton county emergency management declared Friday morning. The National Weather Service says it's seeing evidence Friday of EF0 and EF1 tornado damage in the county.

The Red Cross shelter is at Hickman's First United Methodist Church on Wellington Street.

Crews with Gibson Electric have been out in Fulton County all day working to restore power. At the same time, local volunteers are working hard to warm hands and hearts after this storm.

A group of Hickman women made sandwiches for first responders and set up the Red Cross shelter. Delbra Stacy, the pastor's wife, has been up all night.

"We got the call from the Red Cross that they'd like us to open up the church for a shelter at about 9:30 or so," explained Stacy.

Coca-Cola donated water. Bread of Life donated hygiene bags. The Red Cross is setting up sleeping areas for Friday night.

"[We're] trying to provide them with the comfort they need during this time," said Stacy.

Domma Huey is with the First Church of God in Hickman. She said this is just what they do. "We do it because we're a community, and we stick together," she said.

Stacy says the shelter is a place you can go for warmth, food, or help Friday night.

"God put us here for a reason. I think this is our reason," said Stacy. "Why shouldn't we be happy and celebrate? We're all okay, and no one was injured."

Members of the local churches said that West Hickman Baptist Church will accept volunteers Saturday and help with the clean up, but conditions in Fulton County are too dangerous for volunteers Friday night.