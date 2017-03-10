Carbondale police search for man charged in fatal shooting

We're following a shooting that happened in southern Illinois Thursday night. Police have an arrest warrant for the man suspected in that shooting.

Carbondale, Illinois, police say the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Willow Street. Officers found 19-year-old Javon Trott of Johnston City with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where he died later that night.

Investigators are looking for 22-year-old Jarrell Pullen, who has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting and is considered a fugitive.

If you know where Pullen is, you can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

Local 6's Logan Gay streamed a video of a Carbondale news conference on the shooting on Facebook Live on Friday afternoon. If you missed that Live video, you can watch it below this story.