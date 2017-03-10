KY 123 in Hickman County closed due to high water

Part of a state road in Hickman County, Kentucky, is closed due to high water Friday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Kentucky 123 is closed from the 14 to 16 mile markers.

The closure comes after severe weather swept through the Local 6 area on Thursday night.

