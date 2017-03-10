Lady Tigers upset defending champion Butler, advance to final four

It was one thing to say the pressure was all on the defending champion Butler coming into Friday's game.

It was another to actually come out and perform like it.

That's what the Region 1 champions did Friday in the state quarterfinals as they avenged last year's loss to No. 1 Butler with a 65-56 upset win punching a second straight ticket to the final four.

"We felt like if we could get our kids to believe in themselves enough that we could overcome and that's exactly what they did," an emotional Rechelle Turner said. "I felt good about it from the tip. I could just tell by the energy and body language of our kids."

"It's hard losing to the same team twice, over and over," senior Maddie Waldrop said. "I think all of us believed that we were going to win that game. I think that was the difference."

Waldrop finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Point guard Macey Turley scored a game-high 25 points after hitting 18 free throws.

Turner would not go as far to say the victory was the biggest win in school history, mentioning last year's All "A" Classic title game.

Her answer could change in a couple of days as the Lady Tigers are now just two wins away from their first-ever KHSAA Sweet 16 state championship.

