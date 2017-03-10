Students, leaders push for change to school funding formula

The way your child’s school is funded through the state in Illinois could soon change. State educational leaders and lawmakers gathered Friday at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale to discuss plans and policies they want to see made law to better address inequity in the current funding formula.

Students at Vienna High School know they don’t get the same opportunities as students in higher-income districts. Student council president Max Albritten said he grew up seeing it. He said, with a teacher for a mom and his father on the school board, he’s heard about the funding challenges for years. He said he doesn’t remember being in school a year where it was fully funded by the state, and it’s easy to see resources are scarce.

"I have classes that have 40 kids and one teacher. And it's no one's fault, but there's not enough money. There's no teachers, and when a teacher retires, they don't hire a new one," Albritten said. He and his classmates sat front and center as a panel of lawmakers and educational leaders discussed plans to change the state’s funding formula.

State Sen. Andy Manar has been leading the push to make a change to the state’s funding formula. With a recent bipartisan commission report recommending big changes, Manar said there are now only a few issues that need to be worked out before a bill can be put together, such as the Chicago block grant, mandate relief for schools, and a plan for schools that could stand to lose partial state funding under a new, more equitable state formula.

Manar said another piece of the puzzle that is "in a separate bill, but is very important," is a property tax freeze. He said there are a lot of moving parts that need to be discussed, but he said they’re closer now than ever before to coming to a bipartisan deal in the legislature.

Lawmakers said they plan to take those discussions to the House and Senate so they can begin working out a bill. Manar said they hope to have one on the table and passed before the end of the spring legislative session, so they can begin implementation of the plan by the next school year.

Albritten said he hopes to see the lawmakers make serious changes this time around, so students can get equal opportunities.

"What's the point of a free public education if everyone doesn't have the same opportunities?" he said. He said he believes it is a problem that can change.

"Hopeful, maybe. But I think it's time people realized that the choices they make have real consequences, and hopefully having students here today for them to see, they'll see that," he said. Albritten said students deserve the same chance to succeed no matter where they go to school.

Lawmakers said they aim to put together a plan in the coming months that changes the state’s funding formula by better funding low-income districts like Vienna. Lawmakers and educational leaders Friday echoed the need for a comprehensive, district-specific plan for funding instead of a specific dollar amount for every school.