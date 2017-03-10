Below freezing temperatures could impact plants and fruit crops

Many of you have plants that are starting to bloom in the springlike weather we've been experiencing. Now, they're in jeopardy.

All the warm days this winter tricked plants into growing early. Rolling Hills Nursery owner Rob Stanfa says the cold will damage the leaves on plants and could kill the petals, depending on how much they're exposed. But, in most cases, the plant itself should be okay.

It's the local orchards and anyone growing fruit trees who have the most to worry about.

Trees across the 80 acres of Dale Bremer's peach and nectarine orchard already bloom. By the end of this weekend, all of their flowers will be gone.

"In my 35 years of orchardry, this is not the time of year that we lose our crop," Bremer said.

Bremer says he could lose his entire crop in below freezing temperatures expected for the weekend.

He says there's also a chance he will only lose the buds that have bloomed, which would actually do some good.

Bremer says too many blooms can actually be a bad thing. Each bloom represents a peach, so the more you have, the smaller the peaches are.

"It takes much labor to trim little peaches off trees so the remaining ones can get large enough to sell," Bremer said.

If some of the blooms are destroyed in this weekend's temperatures, that could save him labor costs.

Fruit, leaves and petals are at risk, but Stanfa says the cold weather shouldn't kill the plants that grow them. That's good news for those of you with plants in your yards.

"Generally, the plant is strong enough to recover from that. It may set it back a month or so, but it generally will grow out of it and grow on," Stanfa said.

Bremer hopes enough of his crops will also grow on.

"It'll make wonderful fruit. We just hope enough stays on the tree to help pay the bills," Stanfa said.

He says if you want to protect you plants, the only thing to do is cover them with a cloth sheet. Stanfa recommends against using plastic sheets, because those can burn the plants.

Bremer says the temperature would have to be below 26 degrees will kill his blossoms. It would have to drop below 20 degrees to kill the buds that haven't bloomed.