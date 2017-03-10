Bryant agrees to $1.05M contract with Cubs

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - NL MVP Kris Bryant and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a one-year contract worth $1.05 million in the major leagues, a record for an unsigned player under club control with less than two years of major league service.



The agreement, announced Thursday, tops Mike Trout's $1 million salary with the Los Angeles Angels in 2014. In the unlikely event that Bryant is sent to the minors, his salary would drop to $326,000. Last season, he made $652,000.



Bryant hit .292 with 39 homers, 102 RBIs and a major league-leading 121 runs, helping the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908.



Entering this season with 1 year, 171 days of major league service, Bryant almost certainly will be eligible for salary arbitration next winter.

