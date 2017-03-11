Tornado destroys local family attraction

Multiple homes and buildings are damaged along Kentucky State Route 125 in Hickman after an EF 2 tornado tore through the area.

One of them is a barn built in the 1940s. It holds more than 15 goats. The top portion was ripped off by 125 mph winds and now sits on the ground adjacent to the animals feeding trough.

The damage killed one goat and several chickens. Owner Roy Eddington says it meant a lot to the region. He says families from all around came to pet all of the animals.

It meant a lot to Eddington, too. "I grew up in this barn feeding the animals and gathering eggs and milking the cows, stuff like that," he said.

Now Eddington has to find room for his eight cattle, a donkey, a pot-bellied pig, ducks, a wild turkey, geese, a bull, and guineas.

He calls them his pets and says most of them have names.

The barn was not inside, and he is not sure if any of it is salvageable. "I don't have shelter, feed room, I don't have any place to keep stuff. It's going to be almost like starting over. We're going to have to thin out," he added.

Eddington rarely sends cattle to slaughter. In fact, the livestock he has sold, he says he always made sure they had good homes to go to.