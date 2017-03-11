Two tornadoes confirmed in Fulton County

The National Weather Service verified two tornadoes touched down in Fulton County during the storms on March 9. The first tornado was an EF1 with wind speeds up to 110 mph, beginning around Levee Road and traveling approximately 6 miles southeast to the area of Highway 94/Joe Parker Road.

The second was an EF2 with wind speeds up to 125 mph, beginning around Cedar Street/Park Street and traveling approximately 9 miles southeast to the area of Mount Zion/Armstrong Road, east of Union Mills, Tennessee.

The Kentucky Office of Emergency Management is continuing their assessment. Their assessment to date has discovered damage to approximately 25 homes and five businesses. They have also noted damage to 30-40 headstones in the city cemetery.

Damage along the EF1 tornado path was mainly to farm buildings and crops and is described as widespread. Damage along the EF2 tornado path was significant with at least one home destroyed.

Hickman Electric is still in the process of restoring electricity to customers, with the majority completed. The number of displaced residents of Hickman City/Fulton County has been minimal due to the close-knit community helping each other.

The American Red Cross Shelter was closed last night due to lack of need. An assessment will be made by Fulton County Emergency Management tonight, with regard to the weather and if people are still without power.

All roads have been reopened overnight and are expected to remain open. There are no gas stations open in the City of Hickman, and may not be open until the latter part of the week. People entering the area should plan accordingly.

Hickman City's Waste Lift Station has returned to full function. Contractors are currently in the process of returning the Fulton County Jail/Dispatch Center to full functional status.

Donation and Volunteer Services are being coordinated by West Hickman Baptist Church on South 7th Street.

