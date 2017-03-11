Snow putting tornado cleanup efforts on hold

Twenty-five homes and five businesses were damaged when two tornadoes hit parts of Fulton County, Kentucky on Thursday night.

The day after tornadoes hit Fulton County, Kentucky, people swarmed the area checking out the damages while others helped cleanup.

It's much quieter on day two. The snow is giving the illusion that everything is back to normal but underneath it all, there's still a lot of debris.

Fulton County Emergency Management Director Hugh Caldwell says Saturday's snow is a bit of a blessing because not as many people are driving around gawking at the damage.

"It's kind of good in some respects," said Caldwell. "It will keep some people inside and we'll have fewer onlookers. We encourage people to visit our community but right now is not the best time and we would appreciate it until things get a little cleaned up."

The snow didn't stop crews from working on power lines, bringing electricity back to families.

At the Fulton County Detention Center, workers put tarps over parts of missing roof.

It'll take a while, but Caldwell said every day the county gets a little closer to a new normal.

For families needing a place to get rid of debris, Hickman City Manager James Gray said there's a dumpster at Hickman City Hall and at the corner of Myron Cory Drive and 7th Street in the empty lot. There's also a trailer at city hall for sheet metal.

The only gas station in Hickman will be closed for several days. The Little General received extensive damage when the tornado clobbered a fuel pump and ripped apart the canopy. Gray is urging families to plan ahead if you need to fill up your tank. The next nearest gas station is about a 20 minute drive.

Also closed because of the tornado is the Hickman Medical Clinic. It's located at 2003 7th Street. The city says the building received minor damage on the roof and has some electrical problems. A sign on the drug store next door says the clinic will be closed on Monday. No word, yet, on when it will reopen.