The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes Thursday in Calloway County, Kentucky.

An EF1 with max winds of 195 miles-per-hour touched down in Murray, near the high school, and traveled five miles southeast on State Route 121.

The second tornado, an EF0, with max winds of 70 miles-per-hour touched down in Lynnville, Graves County, and ended near Lynn Grove, Calloway County, Kentucky.