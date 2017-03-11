Mercer County beats Murray 67-60 in semifinal

Emma Souder scored 19 points and Mercer County earned its first KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament championship-game appearance with a 67-60 semifinal win over Murray at Northern Kentucky University's BB&T Arena on Saturday.



Mercer County's five college recruits, all juniors, scored 61 points. The Titans play either Holmes or Franklin County in Sunday's final.



Souder, an NKU recruit playing on her future home floor, enjoyed a perfect shooting first half, going 2 for 2 from 3-point range and 6 for 6 on free throws. She finished 4 for 7 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line.



Souder led three Mercer County scorers in double figures. Seygan Robins, a Louisville recruit, scored 16. Emma Davis, heading to Southeast Missouri State, scored 15 and hit the go-ahead free throws giving the Titans a 51-49 lead with 4:55 remaining. Mercer County, ranked fourth in the final Associated Press state poll, improved to 30-6.



Macey Turley led seventh-ranked Murray (28-6) with 20 points.

