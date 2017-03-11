Storm to hit Northeast; blizzard watch for NYC, Boston

Winter isn't finished with the Northeast yet. A powerful storm with high winds and up to a foot of snow is expected to hit the region next week.



The National Weather Service said Saturday there's a blizzard watch for coastal regions including New York City and Boston for Monday night into Tuesday. There's also a winter storm watch for an area that includes much of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, upstate New York and New England.



The severe weather comes after the region saw temperatures hit the 60s last week.



The blizzard watch for the New York metro area includes the city plus Long Island, coastal Connecticut and southern Westchester County.



A blizzard watch is in effect for southern Rhode Island and coastal Massachusetts from Boston to Plymouth.