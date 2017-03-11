Update: Missing Teen Has Been Found

Update: Police tell us Anshareona Curtley has been located and is in good health.

PADUCAH, KY -- Paducah police need your help finding Anshareona Jaynelle Curtley.

The 15-year-old went missing Saturday night. She was last seen on Ella Drive at 6:30.

She’s said to be around 5’3’’ with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Red Hollister zip-up hooded sweatshirt, colorful sweat pants, black Nike shoes with white soles.

Police also tell us Curtley may have a backpack with a floral design with her.

If you see her, call the Paducah Police Department.