UPDATE: Paducah police say Demond Crumbaugh was found.



ORIGINAL STORY: Paducah Police need your help finding Demond Crumbaugh.

The 14-year-old has been missing since 11:30 Saturday night. He was last seen on Madison Street in Paducah.

He’s 5’5’’ and was last seen wearing a black and white button up shirt and blue jeans. He also may be wearing a gray polo shirt.

If you see him, call the Paducah Police Department.