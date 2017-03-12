Man dies in single-car crash - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Man dies in single-car crash

MARION, Ky. -

Kentucky State Police say Logan Bingham, 20 of Marion, KY died in a car crash Saturday night.

KSP says Bingham was driving a 2004 Chevrolet car traveling west on US60.

His car ran off the right shoulder of the road and hit a tree. It's unknown why.

He was wearing a seatbelt, and died on scene.

There was no one else in the car.

