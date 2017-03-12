Family dog trapped for hours under tornado debris

It's still a big mess over at Don Lattus' after a tornado tore through his property on Thursday night. It wiped out trees, smashed his barn and took the roof right off his shop, tossing it into a neighbor's tree.

"It's just amazing, you know, you just never experienced anything like that," says Lattus. "It got still and just a wham, bam, hardest you could think of anything ever hitting you in the face. In about eight seconds it raised up and over, and you know it went from good to bad."

Then, it got ugly. The family dog, Rocky, was missing.

"I thought he might have got out with all the gates open," says Lattus. "I said shoot he's gone somewhere you know, he took off."

The next morning, Rocky still wasn't home. Lattus' daughter, Carrie Miesner, continued to search for him.

"It was scary," says Miesner. "It really was because I had actually though he had passed away and so when I actually got to see him and he looked at me, I was just excited."

Rocky was alive but he was trapped under several hundred pounds of debris.

"He was pinned underneath this wall right here," says Lattus. "His back legs were laying on that. You see where he scratched his back legs. We pulled this off of him. His back feet were sticking back and his head was sticking out right here."

It took three men to rescue Rocky, Miesner's husband and two Graves County sheriff deputies.

"He actually got up on his own, walked around and used the restroom," says Miesner. "Once he walked around for just a little bit, he just kind of collapsed."

Rocky went to the vet where his vitals were checked. Miesner finally got to visit him on Saturday.

"He just put his head right in my shoulder and on my chest, and just set there for a little while," says Miesner. "You could kind of tell that he wanted to make sure that he was okay."

Miesner says Rocky is doing good and has no broken bones. She says the family gets to bring him home from the vet on Monday.