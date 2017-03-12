IDOT: I-24 Ohio River Bridge lane closures to allow inspection

The I-24 Ohio River Bridge will have lane closures beginning Monday, March 13.



The Illinois Department of Transportation says they will have the lane closures up for two weeks to do an inspection of the bridge.



The lane closures will be in place from about 7:00 a.m. 5:30 p.m. each day.



The closures are expected March 13 - March 17 and March 20 - March 24.



If you use the bridge daily for your commute, you are encouraged to seek alternative routes.