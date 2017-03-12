UT Martin to host UNC Asheville in CIT

The University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team has advanced to the postseason for the third consecutive season, as it was announced today that the Skyhawks will play host to UNC Asheville in the opening round of the 2017 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. The game will take place on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

This will be the third season in a row that UT Martin will take part in the CIT, as the Skyhawks are 4-2 in the event. Thursday’s game will also be the first home postseason game in program history. UT Martin owns a 5-6 all-time postseason record but each game has been played at away or neutral sites.

The Skyhawks are 21-12 on the season, winning the program’s first-ever outright Ohio Valley Conference West division championship before falling in the OVC Tournament championship game on March 4. First-year head coach Anthony Stewart oversees a veteran roster that includes All-OVC honorees Jacolby Mobley (18.9 points per game, 86 three-pointers), Javier Martinez (12.7 points, 8.6 rebounds per game, 67.1 field goal percentage) and Matthew Butler (14.0 points, 3.6 assists per game).

UNC Asheville enters the postseason with a 23-9 mark, earning a share of the Big South Conference championship before being upset by No. 7 seed Campbell in its conference tournament quarterfinals (81-79) on March 2. Nick McDevitt earned Big South Coach of the Year accolades after guiding a Bulldog team that boasts first team all-conference selections Ahmad Thomas (17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds per game) and MaCio Teague (15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds per game).

#UT MARTIN ATHLETICS#