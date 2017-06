Princeton's Emma Talley finished tied for 10th in the first tournament of the season on the Symetra Tour on Sunday.

Talley, who is in her second season on the tour, shot a final round 70 to finish at four under in the three day Florida's Natural Charity Classic.

The former national champion at Alabama shot a 71 in the first two days of the event.

