Kentucky Attorney General has busy day planned in western Kentucky

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear will be spending a lot of time in western Kentucky Monday. He has three scheduled stops in the region.



Beshear will make his first stop at the Marshall County Senior Citizens Center to discuss scam alerts. He will be there at 10:00 a.m.



Then he will be headed to Murray State University to announce the #VoiceOfJustice project. It is a video contest to raise awareness on preventing and reporting sexual assaults. He will be at the school at 11:30 a.m. in the Curris Center.



His final stop will be at the Paducah Cooperative Ministry to support hunger relief and talk about the Legal Food Frenzy competition. That will be at 3:30 p.m.