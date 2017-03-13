Kentucky Attorney General has busy day planned in western Kentucky

A powerful Republican lawmaker says a significant number in the GOP-controlled state legislature believe Gov. Matt Bevin's use of executive orders threatens their independence.More
Tax experts say a Kentucky businessman who sold a home to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin could reap a benefit from the sale in the form of a large tax break.More
A federal judge has thrown out much of Kentucky's ethics law regulating contact between legislators and lobbyists.More
Kentucky's governor says a special session of the state legislature will happen after Aug. 15.More
Kentucky's Republican governor says the house he bought from a friend and political appointee is worth about half what the county tax office says.More
The Southern Baptist Convention is reconsidering its decision not to formally condemn the political movement known as the "alt-right."More
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington, officials said.More
Tillerson is scheduled to appear Wednesday before the Foreign Affairs Committee, just hours ahead of a vote in the Senate on the sanctions.More
Sessions testified Tuesday that he recused himself from the current Russia investigation only because of a regulation that required it because of his involvement in the Trump campaign.More
The president is turning 71-years-old on Wednesday.More
