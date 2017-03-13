Six things to know - 3/13/17

Here are six things to know for today.



At least 38 people are dead after a man driving a bus plowed through a crowd at a festival in Haiti. Several others are still in the hospital. The man has not been caught.



The House Intelligence Committee wants the Trump administration to submit any evidence they have on the president's claims that he was wiretapped. The committee chair says they need something to look into if the president wants this investigation to continue.



Starting today there will be lane closures on the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge near Metropolis, Illinois. The closures will only be up on weekdays until Friday, March 24 between 7:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. each day for a bi-annual inspection.



Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear will be making several stops in our area today. He has three scheduled stops in the region.



Road crews in Philadelphia already have begun treating streets, ahead of a powerful nor'easter that could bring blizzard conditions Monday and Tuesday. The Philadelphia area is expected to get 6 to 12 inches of snow. Boston and New York could see up to 18 inches.



The Congressional Budget Office could release as soon as today an analysis expected to conclude that fewer Americans will have health coverage under the Republican plan to dismantle "Obamacare." House Speaker Paul Ryan says he fully expects the CBO analysis to find less coverage since the GOP plan eliminates the government requirement to be insured.