Wickliffe, KY woman killed in morning crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday morning on US 51 in Carlisle County.



A semi and a SUV crashed near 3605 Highway 51 around 7:15 a.m. This is about halfway between Bardwell and Arlington.



Troopers say 67-year-old Raymond Wilson of Gleason, Tennessee, was driving a semi north on Highway 51 when he went into the southbound lane and hit a SUV being driven by 74-year-old Sandra Fronabarger of Wickliffe, Kentucky.



Wilson was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Fronabarger was pronounced dead at the scene.



An investigation into the crash is ongoing.