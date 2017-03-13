Wickliffe, KY woman killed in morning crash - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Wickliffe, KY woman killed in morning crash

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. -

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday morning on US 51 in Carlisle County.

A semi and a SUV crashed near 3605 Highway 51 around 7:15 a.m. This is about halfway between Bardwell and Arlington.

Troopers say 67-year-old Raymond Wilson of Gleason, Tennessee, was driving a semi north on Highway 51 when he went into the southbound lane and hit a SUV being driven by 74-year-old Sandra Fronabarger of Wickliffe, Kentucky.

Wilson was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fronabarger was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

