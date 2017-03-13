Wickliffe, KY woman killed in morning crash

Troopers with the Illinois State Police say they are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 North at milepost 41.More
Troopers with the Illinois State Police say they are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 North at milepost 41.More
Four people died this weekend in three separate crashes on Interstate 57 and Interstate 24 in Illinois. State police plan to install more cable median barriers this summer to help keep drivers safer.More
Four people died this weekend in three separate crashes on Interstate 57 and Interstate 24 in Illinois. State police plan to install more cable median barriers this summer to help keep drivers safer.More
Starting Monday, June 12 at 7 a.m. the Northbound Ramp from Purchase Parkway to KY 80 at Mayfield Exit 22 will be closed.More
Starting Monday, June 12 at 7 a.m. the Northbound Ramp from Purchase Parkway to KY 80 at Mayfield Exit 22 will be closed.More
Illinois State Police District 22 is investigating two deadly car crashes. The first is impacting I-57 north at mile marker 18. The crash occurred just south of mile marker 24 in Union County, IL.More
Illinois State Police District 22 is investigating two deadly car crashes. The first is impacting I-57 north at mile marker 18. The crash occurred just south of mile marker 24 in Union County, IL.More
Traffic on Ogden Landing Road is being diverted because there are hoses over the road to fight the fire.More
Traffic on Ogden Landing Road is being diverted because there are hoses over the road to fight the fire.More
A man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Trigg County, according to the local coroner's office.More
A man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Trigg County, according to the local coroner's office.More
Troopers with the Illinois State Police say they are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 North at milepost 41.More
Troopers with the Illinois State Police say they are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 North at milepost 41.More
A Springfield, Missouri man was life flighted after a two semi crash on Interstate 24 in Lyon County, Kentucky.More
A Springfield, Missouri man was life flighted after a two semi crash on Interstate 24 in Lyon County, Kentucky.More
Four people died this weekend in three separate crashes on Interstate 57 and Interstate 24 in Illinois. State police plan to install more cable median barriers this summer to help keep drivers safer.More
Four people died this weekend in three separate crashes on Interstate 57 and Interstate 24 in Illinois. State police plan to install more cable median barriers this summer to help keep drivers safer.More
A motorcyclist had to be taken to a local hospital Monday after a wreck on Schneidman Road in McCracken County, the sheriff's department says.More
A motorcyclist had to be taken to a local hospital Monday after a wreck on Schneidman Road in McCracken County, the sheriff's department says.More