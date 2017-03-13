Rail crossing to be closed for repairs in Webster County - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Rail crossing to be closed for repairs in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY -

A rail crossing will be closed near the Diamond community in Webster County starting Monday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says CSX Railroad will close KY 109 near mile point 3.7 to repair a rail crossing.

This is between Overby Lane and Diamond Avenue between Providence and Clay.

The road is expected to be closed Monday and to reopened on Friday.

There will be a marked detour via KY 1525 and KY 120.

