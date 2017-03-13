Free public transportation this week for kids in Carbondale - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

CARBONDALE, IL -

Kids in Carbondale can get free rides on public transportation this week.

The Jackson County Mass Transit District say all children 16 and under can ride for free between March 13-17 as part of Spring Break.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by a paying adult over the age of 17.

