Purchase Parkway back open to traffic

UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all lanes are back open on the Purchase Parkway.

ORIGINAL STORY: A portion of the Purchase Parkway near the Interstate 24 interchange is blocked.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semi lost a load of coiled metal near the 48 and 49 mile markers.



This is just south of the I-24/Purchase Parkway exit 25 interchange.



The lost load is blocking the southbound lanes.



The road is expected to be closed until about 2:30 p.m.