President Trump to hold rally in Kentucky next week - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

President Trump to hold rally in Kentucky next week

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -

President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Louisville, Kentucky next Monday.

Trump's campaign says the president will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center on March 20th at 7:30 p.m. eastern time.

The campaign is calling the event a rally.

You can register up to two tickets to attend by following this link.

Powered by Frankly