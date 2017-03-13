President Trump to hold rally in Kentucky next week

Kentucky Gov.Matt Bevin on Wednesday in Paducah ceremonially signed the Leeper Act, the law lifting the nuclear moratorium on nuclear energy industry from locating in Kentucky.More
Kentucky's largest lobbyist says it opposes a judge's ruling that allows lobbyists to give money to political candidates.More
The Southern Baptist Convention is reconsidering its decision not to formally condemn the political movement known as the "alt-right."More
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington, officials said.More
Tillerson is scheduled to appear Wednesday before the Foreign Affairs Committee, just hours ahead of a vote in the Senate on the sanctions.More
