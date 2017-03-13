Phone scam pretending to be Publisher's Clearinghouse steals thousands

A sheriff's department in the Local 6 area wants to warn you about a phone scam that investigators say cost one person close to $4,500.

The Weakley County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Department says the victim of the scam was told they won a car and millions of dollars from Publisher's Clearinghouse. They were told they needed to pay taxes on the car by wiring it to the scammers via Western Union. Before they sent the money, the victim was convinced not to tell anyone about their supposed winnings as well.

Deputies say the scammers used the names of a Major League Baseball player and a famous author for the Western Union wires, which were sent to Georgia. The phone number used was Jamaican.

The sheriff's department says it wants to remind you that real contests don't ask you to send money before you can get your prize. Once you have sent money to someone in this type of scam, deputies say it is unlikely that your money will be recovered.