Congress' analyst: 14M lose coverage under GOP health bill

Kentucky Gov.Matt Bevin on Wednesday in Paducah ceremonially signed the Leeper Act, the law lifting the nuclear moratorium on nuclear energy industry from locating in Kentucky.More
Kentucky's largest lobbyist says it opposes a judge's ruling that allows lobbyists to give money to political candidates.More
The Southern Baptist Convention is reconsidering its decision not to formally condemn the political movement known as the "alt-right."More
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington, officials said.More
Tillerson is scheduled to appear Wednesday before the Foreign Affairs Committee, just hours ahead of a vote in the Senate on the sanctions.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer is calling for what he says is a more effective way to help you get the health care you need. The Republican representative from Kentucky held a town hall meeting Wednesday in Fulton County.More
New technology is now available to allow people to communicate with smartphones without needing a cell tower.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
A number of state and federal leaders who govern you have released statements on the American Health Care Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.More
