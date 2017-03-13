AG Beshear: Sexual assaults on campus under-reported

Beshear said we need to give the power back to the victims.

AG Andy Beshear speaks to a crowd at Murray State University about how he wants to change the stigma behind reporting sexual assaults.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said 1 out of 5 women and 1 out of 16 men will be sexually assaulted on a college campus in Kentucky. Most of those people will never report it to law enforcement.

Kaylee Noel is a student at Murray State University. She also works with Purchase Area Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center.

"We know there are a lot more sexual assaults that go on that aren't reported," said Noel. "We want to create an environment where people feel comfortable standing up and they know their rights."

She is working to make her peers feel safe to report sexual assaults. "I think a lot of times there's a lot of stereotypes where people feel uncomfortable and think no one is there for them, and that's not the case," she said.

"When you report an assault here on campus, people will believe you. They will seek justice for you. They will support you," reiterated Beshear.

He is backing her up and backing up college students all over Kentucky. He says he wants to get rid of rape culture, a term which refers to settings in which rape and other forms of sexual violence are normalized or excused, and where victims are blamed for what happened to them. Beshear says he wants to focus to be on helping and believing the victims.

Noel and Beshear said they know the numbers of sexual assaults reported do not reflect the number of sexual assaults that happen on college campuses.

"If it's talked about more on campus, then I think students will stand up and say that's not OK," said Noel.

Now they're working together to make victims feel safe enough to not only get help, but to get justice. Beshear and the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs started a Campus Sexual Assault Prevention Video Contest called the Voice of Justice. Two winners will receive $500 each. You can learn more about the contest guidelines here.