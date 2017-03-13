Man arrested on burglary charge after spotted carrying gun cases, other items on riding lawn mower

Court records show that a mother jailed in Las Vegas and accused of concealing the death of a child whose body was found in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area house is sought on criminal charges in two Illinois counties.More
Court records show that a mother jailed in Las Vegas and accused of concealing the death of a child whose body was found in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area house is sought on criminal charges in two Illinois counties.More
Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers have been charged in a sexual assault investigation in west Kentucky. Anthony Tubolino, Tyler Hart, Austin Dennis, and Jacob Ruth have been arrested on various charges in the sexual assault investigation.More
Four Kentucky National Guard soldiers have been charged in a sexual assault investigation in west Kentucky. Anthony Tubolino, Tyler Hart, Austin Dennis, and Jacob Ruth have been arrested on various charges in the sexual assault investigation.More
Troopers say the four soldiers were in Calloway County in preparation for weekend deployment.More
Troopers say the four soldiers were in Calloway County in preparation for weekend deployment.More
Lampley is accused of driving a Waste Path Garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 through Marshall and McCracken County in March.More
Lampley is accused of driving a Waste Path Garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 through Marshall and McCracken County in March.More
Two Calvert City brothers overdosed on U4 in March. One of the brothers died.More
Two Calvert City brothers overdosed on U4 in March. One of the brothers died.More