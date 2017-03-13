Man arrested on burglary charge after spotted carrying gun cases, other items on riding lawn mower

A local man was arrested on burglary and assault charges after a caller reported to authorities seeing a man driving a lawn mower, carrying several gun cases.

McCracken County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the call in the area of Fairview Drive, and found 25-year-old Timothy Sams of Paducah, who they say was driving the mower. Deputies say he told them he owned all the items he had with him on the mower, but that a wallet he had "clearly did not belong to him."

Investigators followed up with the owner of the wallet, who they say didn't realized it had been taken from inside the garage attached to his home on Gatewood Drive.

Deputies learned a home on Palisades Circle had also been broken into, and the owner gave detailed descriptions of guns, cases, jewelry, and other belongings that were taken. They say those item descriptions matched items Sams had.

Investigators say they found multiple items that had fallen off the mower stretching between the home that was broken into and where Sams was found. Deputies say Sams made it a half mile away from the home on the mower — which was also stolen from that home — before it ran out of gas.

Deputies say Sams tried to run away while he was being arrested, hitting a deputy in the face.

He was arrested, and jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Sams was charged with first degree burglary, resisting arrest, and third degree assault.

The sheriff's department says it expects additional burglary charges to be made against Sams, regarding other burglaries.