Man charged in robbery in which 2 women were killed

There are new charges Monday in the 2014 deaths of two women during a bank robbery in Cairo, Illinois. A federal grand jury indicted James Watts and two others on several federal charges.

According to the superseding indictment, Watts is charged with armed bank robbery resulting in death and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say in May of 2014 Watts stabbed two workers -- Anita Grace and Nita Smith -- to death while trying to rob the First National Bank branch in Cairo.

The indictment shows two others now charged in the robbery. We do not yet have pictures of Otha Don Watkins or Sharita Tipler.

Watkins is charged with conspiring with Watts.Court documents show they met at a McDonald's days before to talk about it. He's also charged with lying to federal agents.

Meanwhile Sharita Tipler is charged with giving a gun to Watkins knowing he's a convicted felon.

Watts and Watkins have been in jail since may of 2014. Law enforcement took Tipler into custody Monday.

You can read the new indictment below this story.