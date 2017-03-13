State police: Couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Authorities say a couple was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home near Bowling Green.



Kentucky State Police say in a statement that officers arriving to the home early Sunday heard gunshots coming from inside.



They then found 33-year-old Tabitha L. Neighbors with a gunshot wound in a bedroom and 38-year-old Joseph A. Neighbors with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a bathroom.



Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies are scheduled.



WAVE-TV reports that police say four children, all under 13 years old, were inside the home at the time. They weren't hurt and are now staying with family members.



State police spokesman Trooper B.J. Eaton says it was not immediately clear whether alcohol and drugs were involved.

