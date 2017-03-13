In Paducah, Beshear warns against bill to limit AG power

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear calls House Bill 281 dangerous. He tells us it would keep him and future attorneys general from making sure your state government is following the law.

The bill could take some of his suing power away. Beshear would still be able to pursue certain charges, including Medicaid fraud. However, it would prohibit Beshear from filing lawsuits against Gov. Matt Bevin.

Beshear says each suit he’s filed hasn’t been about Republicans versus Democrats, but rather about checks and balances. “Whether he intended to or not, the governor has been caught violating the law twice. Once, he illegally cut university budgets. The Supreme Court said that's not legal; you cannot do it. The second time, he dissolved a whole university governing board and ended up with their accreditation on probation. What this bill would do would potentially strip my ability to bring those suits. The governor could violate the law, and only he could decide to sue himself,” Beshear said.

His father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, has been in the national spotlight, speaking for the Democratic Party recently in rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s congressional address. The attorney general says he doesn’t believe his father will pursue higher office.

It’s been speculated that the Beshear will consider a run for governor himself in 2019, He did not confirm or deny that to us. “I love serving as Kentucky's attorney general. I've only been on it for about 14 months. My goal right now is to work as hard as I can in this job and make as much change as I can," he said. "We'll see how the future turns out, but I believe that if I do a good job, hopefully in whatever endeavor that is, the people of Kentucky will want me to do more.”