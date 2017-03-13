Health secretary disagrees 'strenuously' with CBO report

Tennessee's attorney general contends a law deemed discriminatory to same-sex couples in a court challenge does nothing new.More
While in Paducah today, Governor Matt Bevin spoke with Local 6's Ashley Sanchez about the Leeper Act, the lawsuit against him, and the drug epidemic in Kentucky.More
Kentucky Gov.Matt Bevin on Wednesday in Paducah ceremonially signed the Leeper Act, the law lifting the nuclear moratorium on nuclear energy industry from locating in Kentucky.More
Kentucky's largest lobbyist says it opposes a judge's ruling that allows lobbyists to give money to political candidates.More
The Southern Baptist Convention is reconsidering its decision not to formally condemn the political movement known as the "alt-right."More
U.S. Rep. James Comer is calling for what he says is a more effective way to help you get the health care you need. The Republican representative from Kentucky held a town hall meeting Wednesday in Fulton County.More
New technology is now available to allow people to communicate with smartphones without needing a cell tower.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
U.S. Rep. James Comer was greeted in Marshall County, Kentucky, Wednesday with questions, criticism, and boos at his 15th town hall since he took office in January.More
A number of state and federal leaders who govern you have released statements on the American Health Care Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
The Food and Drug Administration says it intends to delay a rule that would require food companies to label their products with a revised nutrition facts panel.More
The global obesity problem now affects 1 in 10 people in the world, it is rising in countries rich and poor, and in many countries it is increasing faster in children than adults, according to a new study.More
A local mother and her son are trying to spread awareness after they got shocking news six months ago.More
Kentucky Cancer Program, Baptist Health Paducah, and Lourdes hospital are teaming up to provide an annual free cancer screening on Saturday, June 24.More
