Maxon Road project to move forward

By Staff report
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

Construction to make one local road safer will start soon.

Maxon Road is considered one of the most dangerous roads in McCracken County because of its narrow lanes. The county's fiscal court decided Monday to accept an contract with Jim Smith contracting. 

A pre-construction meeting is scheduled for next week to discuss the project with the contractor, designers and anyone else involved. 

