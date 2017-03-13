Community that never had a playground prepares to break ground on one

The children who live in Colp, Illinois, have never had a playground to play on.

For years, parents have had to drive their kids to surrounding communities to use those playgrounds. Because of the hard work of two community volunteers, all that is going to change.

Marcella Clark and Mary Ann Duncan have spent the past three years raising nearly $100,000 to build a playground in Colp.

"The 5 to 12 equipment is what we call desert oasis, and it has different departments on the equipment itself. They can slide. They can climb rope." said Duncan.

Clark is the heart behind the Colp neighborhood project. She has lived in Colp for over 70 years, and she raised all five of her children there. Now, she has 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and she says wants them to enjoy opportunities that her children were not able to when they were younger.

"I'll be able to walk them up there and let them enjoy the things their mother and father weren't able to enjoy, because they had to go to other surrounding areas to play on the playground" said Clark.

For most of the families in the community, driving the extra distance to visit playgrounds is not a luxury that they can afford.

"They don't have the vehicle or the whereabouts, and it's easier and more economical to be able to walk their children to play with other children " said Duncan.

The budget for the Colp Neighborhood Project is close to $100,000. Because of of fundraising, as well as donations from businesses and community members, the project has raised most of it, and construction will begin this week.

"We just had so many people that once we told them what we were trying to do, they said count me in," said Duncan.

The impact of the new playground will be deeper than just having a place for kids to play. Organizers say kids will learn valuable skills that will set them up for a bright future.

"It's to help their growth mentally physically, spiritually, and to get the families together. And that's a good start for them when they go to school" said Duncan.

If weather permits, the Colp Neighborhood Playground will be ready by the summer.

There will be barbecue fundraiser by Fin and Feathers around Easter.

The money from that fundraiser will be used to purchase security equipment and other items.