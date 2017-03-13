Graves County headed to Rupp Arena for Sweet 16

For the first time since 2013, Graves County will be playing in the KHSAA Sweet 16. The Eagles will face Bowling Green on Wednesday at 11:00am central. Graves County has won 12 games in a row heading to state, while Bowling Green has won 25 straight.

The team was honored at a pep rally Monday afternoon before they left for Lexington. For Josh Frick, this is his first trip going to Rupp Arena as the head coach of the Eagles. After missing out on the trip as a player, he says this week will be very special for him.

Graves County is hoping to extend the streak of Region 1 teams winning at least one game at the Sweet 16. Starting in 2013, Graves County, McCracken County, Calloway County and Murray have each won games at Rupp Arena.